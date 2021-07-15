Citi Open will be at 100% capacity for Nadal, Coco

The Rock Creek Tennis Center will be at 100% capacity when Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff arrive for DC’s premier tennis event in August.

Citi Open organizers announced the news on Thursday – unfurling a banner across their website.

The open was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gauff has caused a stir when the phenom brought the "Coco-bration" to the nation’s capital in 2019, while Nadal will be making his debut at the Citi Open this summer.

