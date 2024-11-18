Capitals' Alex Ovechkin closing in on Gretzky's 894 goals record

The Brief Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals is closing in on the NHL career goals record of 894 held by Wayne Gretzky. Ovechkin has 866 goals after scoring 13 in the first 17 games this season. He needs 29 to set a new record. Ovechkin entered the season 42 short of breaking a record by "The Great One" that long seemed unapproachable. The 39-year-old Russian is in his 20th NHL season and on pace to get to 895 sometime in late February.



Alex Ovechkin’s last goal scored

Ovechkin had a hat trick in a 5-2 win at Vegas on Sunday, scoring goals 864, 865 and 866 in the same arena where he and the Capitals celebrated the franchise’s only Stanley Cup championship in 2018.

It was his 16th career hat trick on the road. Only Gretzky and Mario Lemieux with 19 and Marcel Dionne with 17 have more. Ovechkin’s 31st career hat trick overall was also his 176th multigoal game, which is second to Gretzky (189).

When is Ovechkin’s next game?

Ovechkin plays his first game in Salt Lake City on Monday night against the Utah Hockey Club.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals controls the puck during the first period of a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Capital One Arena on November 13, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/NHLI v Expand

What are Ovechkin’s stats?

Ovechkin already owns the NHL records for power-play goals with 315 and shots on goal with 6,687.

He also has 131 game-winning goals, five away from breaking Jaromir Jagr’s mark (135).

Ovechkin has scored on 177 different goaltenders and counting. Only Jagr is ahead of him at 178.

Ovechkin earlier this season became the 60th player to record 700 career assists and is now at 707. He joined Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Jagr, Dionne and Phil Esposito as the only players with 700 goals and 700 assists.

Who are the NHL’s leading scorers?

Ovechkin, after climbing past Mike Gartner (708), Esposito (717), Dionne (731), Brett Hull (741) and Jagr (766), scored goal No. 802 on Dec. 23, 2022, to move into second all-time behind Gretzky (894).

Who previously held the career goals record?

Gretzky has held the record since scoring his 802nd goal on March 23, 1994, to pass Howe. He added 92 more before retiring in 1999 after a total of 1,487 games over 20 seasons. Ovechkin has played in 1,443 total games so far.

Gretzky holds 55 NHL records and even if his goals mark falls to Ovechkin — which he has said repeatedly he is excited about — two seem truly untouchable: 2,857 total points and 1,963 assists, which alone is more than anyone else has in goals and assists combined.

The Associated Press contributed to this report