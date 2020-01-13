Black Hockey History Tour mobile museum stops in DC

A unique look and celebration of the National Hockey League’s trailblazing African-American players has rolled into the nation’s capital.

The Black Hockey History Tour mobile museum is in the District as part of a 14 city tour across North America.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

As part of its D.C. stop, the museum will feature a Washington Capitals locker room, milestones celebrating achievements in black hockey history and artifacts from the game.

The museum is parked near the Embassy of Canada at 501 Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest, D.C.

Advertisement

You can visit the museum on January 13 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and January 14 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.