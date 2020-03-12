Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament canceled due to coronavirus fears

The Big Ten Conference has announced that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.

"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus," the statement continued.

Mark Turgeon, coach of the Maryland Terrapins, released the following statement:

"I understand and respect the conference’s decision to cancel this year’s Big Ten Tournament. The health and safety of our student-athletes and entire program is paramount. This is an unprecedented situation that is much bigger than basketball. I remain hopeful that a resolution will be found to provide out student-athletes with the opportunity to complete their season."

Turgeon and the Terps earned a share of the Big Ten regular-season title earlier this month.