Arsenal and Chelsea to compete against Washington Spirit at Audi Field

Audi Field is set to host two international powerhouses in women’s soccer, as Arsenal and Chelsea are set to take the field this August.

Arsenal plays D.C.'s hometown Washington Spirit on August 18 in their first-ever U.S. appearance. Arsenal star and Ashburn native Emily Fox is set to take the pitch against U.S. Women’s Nation Team teammates Trinity Rodman, Casey Krueger, Aubrey Kingsbury and Andi Sullivan. Arsenal stands at the forefront of the women's international scene, with an impressive 14 English Women’s Super League championships.

"To take our women’s team to the U.S. for the first time on tour is another sign of great progress," Arsenal Managing Director Richard Garlick said in a press release. "We look forward to our visit and building strong foundations for a momentous season ahead."

The following week at Audi Field will feature a doubleheader, as the Spirit take on the undefeated Kansas City Current in regular season play, followed by a friendly between two of the Women’s Super League’s biggest rivals in Chelsea and Arsenal. Both games will take place on August 25 at noon and 4 p.m. EDT respectively.

"This is a major step in growing the women’s game at home and abroad as the best in England face the best in the United States," Spirit CEO Kim Stone said. "We are very proud to offer global soccer followers unprecedented access to some of the top club competition in the world."

Tickets go on sale for season ticket members on June 18 and on June 20 for the general public. A full schedule for ticket sales is down below:

Premium Full Season Ticket Members: Wednesday, June 18 at 8 a.m. EDT

Full Season Ticket Members: Wednesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. EDT

Half Season Ticket Members & Existing Mini Plan Holders: Wednesday, June 18 at 2 p.m. EDT

Priority Presale: Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. EDT

Public Sale: Thursday, June 20 at 10 a.m. EDT