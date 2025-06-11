Aaron Rodgers reveals marriage at minicamp press conference
WASHINGTON - After 20 years in the National Football League and a Super Bowl ring under his belt, Aaron Rodgers is surely married to the game of football, but Rodgers revealed another ring at Pittsburgh Steelers minicamp practice.
"It's a wedding ring," Rodgers told reporters on Tuesday.
Entering into his 21st season in the NFL, 41-year-old Rodgers announced that he’s been married for a few months but has yet to disclose the identity of his wife.
What we know:
In an appearance on ESPN’s "The Pat McAfee Show" last fall, Rodgers mentioned that he was dating a woman named Brittani but provided no further details.
His prior relationships include race car driver Danica Patrick and actors Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley.
Big picture view:
The prized veteran quarterback recently inked a new contract with the Steelers for one-year $13.6 million and he has begun practicing with the team this week.
Rodgers is expected to help the Steelers overcome their 16-year Super Bowl drought and recent NFL playoff struggles.