Aaron Rodgers reveals marriage at minicamp press conference

After 20 years in the National Football League and a Super Bowl ring under his belt, Aaron Rodgers is surely married to the game of football, but Rodgers revealed another ring at Pittsburgh Steelers minicamp practice.

"It's a wedding ring," Rodgers told reporters on Tuesday.

Entering into his 21st season in the NFL, 41-year-old Rodgers announced that he’s been married for a few months but has yet to disclose the identity of his wife.

What we know:

In an appearance on ESPN’s "The Pat McAfee Show" last fall, Rodgers mentioned that he was dating a woman named Brittani but provided no further details.

His prior relationships include race car driver Danica Patrick and actors Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley.

Big picture view:

The prized veteran quarterback recently inked a new contract with the Steelers for one-year $13.6 million and he has begun practicing with the team this week.

Rodgers is expected to help the Steelers overcome their 16-year Super Bowl drought and recent NFL playoff struggles.



