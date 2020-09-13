2020 NFL season arrives at long last

article

It’s here! The 2020 NFL season kicks off today with 14 games after a strange offseason in which teams learned their playbooks via videoconference and didn’t play any preseason games.

Some stadiums are empty, others have a spattering of fans but mostly empty seats because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Players and coaches have been tested daily for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Teams also are planning different ways to stand up against racial injustice following a summer of protests across the globe sparked by George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis.

Some players are kneeling during the national anthem like Colin Kaepernick did several years ago when he started bringing attention to social injustices.

The Washington players and members of the Philadelphia Eagles lined up together, forming an oval prior to their game.

