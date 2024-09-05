Must-visit stops in Williamsburg, VA

For the latest episode of DMV Destinations, FOX 5's Erin Como headed to Williamsburg, Virginia, sponsored by Visit Williamsburg. Only around a 3-hour drive from D.C., Williamsburg is a great family destination for a weekend getaway.

Here's what Erin Como said were her favorite parts of Williamsburg, Virginia!

Food favorites

You’ll see our feature on Little York Confectionery where I got a lesson in chocolate making! The sweet treats and ice cream they offer are delicious. Right next door, they have Mobjack Bay Coffee Roasters with yummy sandwiches and drinks.

We also stopped by Shields Tavern for a taste of 18th-century bites and we got to sample the groaning board. It was such a memorable meal. The fried chicken and Beef Olives Another Way were my favorite.

When I announced on social media I was visiting Williamsburg, so many viewers advised a visit to the Cheese Shop at Merchants Square. Sensory overload! They offer a huge selection of cheeses, snacks, wines, and so many options in between. I got a turkey and cheese sandwich along with the house dressing. The house dressing is a must-try!

After a long day of shooting, we stopped by Food For Thought for dinner. I ordered the crab-a-bella, which is a crab cake on top of a spinach-stuffed portabella mushroom topped with cheese. I was so hungry and it was perfect.

Historic haunts

Aside from great dining options, I loved the trip back in time. We learned so much at Historic Jamestowne and Freedom Park.

Adventure & more!

We also saved some time for adventure. Inside Freedom Park, they have Go Ape where you can zip line and axe throw.

In addition, we saved some time for shopping at Merchants Square. I picked up some great souvenirs for some friends and browsed around a few of the stores. I also love the amount of outdoor seating along the square. It’s a must-stop during your visit.