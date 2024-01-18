Hyundai Hands on Hope awards $100K to DC area hospitals for pediatric cancer research

This content was provided by our sponsor, [name of sponsor]. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Six contestants will compete for a brand-new 2024 Hyundai IONIQ6 as part of the "Hyundai Hands On Hope" contest.

This year’s six contestants will be selected from a pool of employees from Georgetown Lombardi and Children’s National – three contestants will form "Team Georgetown Lombardi" and three will form "Team Children’s National." As part of this contest, the medical center where the winning contestant works will receive a $60,000 pediatric cancer research grant to move us ever closer to a cure for pediatric cancer. The runner-up medical center will receive a $40,000 pediatric cancer research gran

"Every 36 minutes a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer" shared Kevin Reilly, President of The Washington Area Hyundai Dealers, and Vice Chair of Hyundai Hope on Wheels. "As such, we need to do all we can to put funds in the hands of researchers finding cures, and saving children’s lives," Reilly added.

For Georgetown Lombardi, the grant will fund critical pediatric cancer research. Jeffery Toretsky, MD, a pediatric oncologist and researcher at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and previous recipient of grant funding from Hyundai Hope on Wheels says such awards allow him and his lab to be more imaginative, even if approaches fail.

Children’s National is also a leader in the fight against pediatric cancer. "Hyundai Hope On Wheels has fueled some of the most promising cancer research projects underway at Children’s National," said Jeffrey Dome, M.D., Ph.D., Vice President of the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s National. "We are grateful to Hyundai Hope on Wheels — and all of the dealerships here and around the country — for their partnership and generous support for research in pediatric oncology."

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The 2024 Washington, D.C. Auto Show opens to the public on Friday, January 19 and runs through Sunday, January 28. It is one of the five top auto shows in the United States and is the largest indoor consumer event in the District of Columbia. The show is being held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.