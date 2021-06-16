The Auburn School

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

My name is Andy Hubner and I am the Executive Director for The Auburn Schools. The Auburn Schools have two campuses; one in Chantilly, Virginia and one in Silver Spring, Maryland.

And our purpose is to create a toolbox of skills and coping mechanisms for our children so that they can be successful during the school day and beyond the school day.

The Auburn Schools serve children with average and above average intelligence who need supports in the area of executive functioning, self-regulation, and social learning. Although our programs are not diagnosis driven, many of the common diagnoses that our children have are high functioning autism, sensory processing disorder, expressive and receptive communication challenges, anxiety, and ADHD.

The Auburn model has two core pillars. The first pillar is the intimate work that we do with our families and their related service providers in the community. For example, we work with pediatricians, social workers, clinical psychologists. This allows us to create a more comprehensive and effective learning program so that children are successful at Auburn and beyond the Auburn day.

The second pillar is the academic rigor with the social-emotional curriculum embedded in the school day so children are learning experiences in real time that allows them to better effectively maneuver social situations and initiate, maintain, and evaluate friendships with peers and adults. Both Auburn campuses offer a summer camp program called Camp Aristotle.

Camp Aristotle is a fun, theme-based camp with social-emotional supports embedded into the camp day where children are provided the social skills necessary to maneuver social situations as well as effectively initiate, maintain, and evaluate friendships with both peers and adults.

Advertisement

Camp Aristotle has rolling admissions and we are accepting applications. Visit www.theauburnschool.org for more information on admissions and school programs for both Chantilly and Silver Spring campuses.