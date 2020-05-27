Unconventional Wisdom: Tommy Davidson

You know him as the funny man from his movies “Woo,” “Strictly Business,” “The Proud Family” and the hit 90’s series “In Living Color.”

But there is nothing funny about Tommy Davidson's upbringing.

In his first published book Living in Color, he talks about being found as a dumpster in Montana, being raised by a white mother and his first encounters with racism in the DMV.

Believe it or not, Davidson says those experiences helped shape him as a comic and actor.

