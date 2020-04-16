Unconventional Wisdom: Malcolm Miller

Gaithersburg High School player Malcolm Miller was not a star recruit as a senior.

He didn’t go to a big-time basketball school (Holy Cross). He wasn’t drafted by anybody in the NBA.

Yet, somehow he managed to become a member of the 2019 NBA champion Toronto Raptors team that beat Golden State.

He and his dad Robert stop by the Unconventional Wisdom podcast to talk about his remarkable journey from the suburbs of Maryland to the biggest stage in sports.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news and weather

FOX 5 Anchor Wisdom Martin sits down with reality TV stars, actors and everyone in between. Nothing is off limits, bringing you unconventional wisdom.

Have a topic you want Wisdome to cover? Tell him about it on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation in the Unconventional Wisdom Facebook group!

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: The Unconventional Wisdom podcast is available on Audioboom, Google Play and iTunes!