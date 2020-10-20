Unconventional Wisdom: Gwendolyn Osborne

Gwendolyn Osborne joins the podcast this week!

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news and weather

FOX 5 Anchor Wisdom Martin sits down with reality TV stars, actors and everyone in between. Nothing is off limits, bringing you unconventional wisdom.

Have a topic you want Wisdome to cover? Tell him about it on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation in the Unconventional Wisdom Facebook group!

SUBSCRIBE: The Unconventional Wisdom podcast is available on Audioboom, Google Play and iTunes!