Debate grows over Virginia bill easing youth alcohol, marijuana consequences

The Brief A Virginia bill would reduce penalties for underage alcohol or marijuana possession to a warning for a first offense, with referrals for services on subsequent offenses. Supporters say the measure creates a fairer system and does not affect DUI or public intoxication laws. Opponents, including Mothers Against Drunk Driving, warn the change could weaken accountability and increase risks tied to underage drinking.



Advocates are sounding the alarm in Virginia about a bill before the House of Delegates. The measure would reduce the penalties for underage consumption or possession of alcohol or marijuana.

What we know:

Under current Virginia law, possession or consumption of alcohol while underage is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which means a person could face fines, a period of license suspension and potentially some jail time.

But this bill, if it becomes law, would change that.

The penalty for having alcohol or marijuana underage would be reduced to a written warning on a first offense.

A second offense would include informational materials, and a third offense would include referrals for services.

The bill also states that officers authorized to confiscate alcohol or marijuana would have to use body cameras, and that officers cannot conduct searches of concealed alcohol or marijuana.

What they're saying:

The bill’s authors say it would create a fairer system, more in line with what has been done with tobacco and hemp.

They also note that the measure applies only to possession and consumption of substances — not to DUI charges or public intoxication.

"This bill removes the mandated delinquency classification and mandates fairness for young people who are just being kids regarding alcohol and marijuana without having their lives drastically interrupted," said Virginia Delegate Leslie Chambers Mehta.

The other side:

The group Mothers Against Drunk Driving, also known as MADD, issued a statement opposing the bill.

The organization said underage drinking is directly connected to impaired driving and expressed concern the bill could encourage underage consumption without legal consequences and remove support networks and treatment services currently provided through the justice system.

Debbie Sausville, whose stepdaughter Lauren Grace Sausville died at age 16 in a crash involving alcohol in Fairfax, now works with MADD to prevent impaired driving.

She said she opposes the bill.

"Who knows, in the amount of time they have, how many people they put at risk? How many people could die? Because they are drinking and still have their driver’s license, and there’s no accountability. Yes, they’re under 21, but you have to teach some accountability," said Sausville.