The Paolini Perspective: Episode 78

Patrick and Sarah chat about the Washington Nationals winning the World Series and then heading to the White House.

Will DC fans turn on Ryan Zimmerman and Kurt Suzuki after appearing to show support for President Donald Trump?

Patrick shares his thoughts on the “Thin Blue Line” flag and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich saying it would not be displayed at the police department. Plus, are Millennials set to become the wealthiest generation? Join us!

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

