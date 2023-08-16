The Paolini Perspective Episode 255
WASHINGTON - Patrick and Sarah discuss Patrick's NEW gig and sign off for the FINAL episode of The Paolini Perspective.
We appreciate you all listening.
DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news
Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about
'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.
Featured
The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:
JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group
Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com
Contact Patrick: Twitter