The Paolini Perspective Episode 254

Patrick and Sarah discuss the latest mistakes by the Republican Party in the race for the Presidency.

Are the Republicans going to lose the Presidency, House, and Senate? Plus, all kinds of thoughts on sport: Barstool Sports being sold back to Dave Portnoy, Women's US National Team out of the World Cup, and college sports realignment what this means for colleges and athletes.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

