The Paolini Perspective Episode 251

Patrick and Sarah return from a two-week vacation to discuss the latest Presidential polls and an Axios article on President Biden's yelling and anger behind the scenes. Thoughts on cocaine being found at the White House, the Affirmative Action ruling by the Supreme Court, LIV/PGA tour hearings, and more.

