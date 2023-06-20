The Paolini Perspective - Episode 250

Patrick and Sarah discuss the US Open over the weekend including: ratings being down, the LA Country Club squatting on tickets, and more. Also discussed: Bret Baier's interview with former President Trump, the missing submarine, and the backlash over Senator John Fetterman's outfit - and remarks with President Biden.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

