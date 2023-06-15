The Paolini Perspective Episode 249

Patrick and Sarah discuss former President Trump's arrest and indictment.

Plus, what does this mean for the current Republican Presidential nominees? Is Gavin Newsom ready to get in the race?

Patrick shares all his thoughts on the LIV/PGA merger, should the players sue? What does this mean for the future of golf?

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

