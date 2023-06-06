The Paolini Perspective Episode 248

Patrick and Sarah chat about Governor Ron DeSantis officially entering the Presidential race, plus, Tim Scott, Chris Christie, and more.

LIV Tour Golf and the PGA are merging, but is this a good move?

Patrick celebrates 31 years of marriage, and Sarah talks about her husband being in the hospital for a heart procedure. Prince George's County decides to charge a 15-year-old as an adult for attempted murder -- does this mark a shift in regions becoming tougher on crime?

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

