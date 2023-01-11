The Paolini Perspective: Episode 230

Patrick and Sarah discuss Kevin McCarthy's long path to becoming House Speaker. Plus, the latest with The Commanders, will they fire Ron Rivera?

Plus, more trouble for the Republican party overall, what does it mean that classified documents were found in the Biden administrations possessions?

And, more sports chat!

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | TikTok | Twitter | Instagram | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.