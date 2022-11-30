The Paolini Perspective: Episode 225

Patrick and Sarah return from Thanksgiving and discuss their break. They share their thoughts on the World Cup and the big win for the USA.

Plus, how well did Tyler Adams handle tough questioning about discrimination in the US?

Patrick and Sarah discuss former President Trump's announcement to run for president again, and the Commanders' controversial tribute to Sean Taylor.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.