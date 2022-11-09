The Paolini Perspective: Episode 223

Election Night in America RECAP! We're joined by long-time Fox 5 Chief Political Correspondent Tom Fitzgerald. Fitz discusses how the red tsunami didn't materialize. Not a good night for Trump endorsed candidates. We take a look at election results across the country, what does it mean for Republicans and Democrats moving forward.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | TikTok | Twitter | Instagram | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.