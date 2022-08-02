The Paolini Perspective: Episode 210

Patrick and Sarah talk about WNBA player Brittney Griner and Marine Paul Whelan's potential prisoner swap with convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Is this the right move for the US?

Plus, their thoughts on the Deshaun Watson suspension: does it go far enough?

We have the latest on the Montgomery County executive race where there's still no clear winner.

Finally, should The Commanders ditch their "Hail To The Commanders" remake song?

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.