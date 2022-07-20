The Paolini Perspective: Episode 208

Patrick and Sarah discuss the return of mask mandates in California and mandatory vaccinations for kids 12 and up in DC.

Plus, a recap of Maryland primaries Tuesday night including who were some of the clear winners.

They share their thoughts on Lia Thomas being nominated for NCAA Woman Of The Year award, the Nats looking to trade Juan Soto and more sports news.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.