The Paolini Perspective: Episode 191

Patrick and Sarah talk about The Commanders acquiring Carson Wentz, the Baker Mayfield trade and NCAA March Madness.

Sarah's husband Dan makes a guest appearance to debate Coach K's legacy.

Plus, the pair shares their thoughts on transgender swimmer Lia Thomas's latest win, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Ukraine and more.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.