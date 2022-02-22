The Paolini Perspective: Episode 187

Patrick and Sarah chat Olympics controversy. Should Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva have been banned from the games?

Plus, the latest on masking kids, is it political or driven by parents' fears?

Patrick shares his thoughts on Jwaun Howard's outburst, and how much are progressives hurting the Democratic Party?

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

