The Paolini Perspective: Episode 184

Patrick and Sarah talk apologies this week. From Joe Rogan to Whoopi Goldberg.

Plus, thoughts on President Biden making good on a promise to nominate the first African American woman to the Supreme Court.

Super Bowl predictions, and more colleges and cities starting to relax mask mandates.

