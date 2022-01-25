The Paolini Perspective: Episode 183

Patrick and Sarah chat Sarah and her family getting COVID, plus, vaccine passports most likely getting shot down in Montgomery County.

Thoughts on some Virginia schools suing Gov. Youngkin on removing mask mandates. Did we just witness the greatest NFL playoff games of all time and should overtime rules be changed, and more.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Advertisement

Contact Patrick: Twitter