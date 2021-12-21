The Paolini Perspective: Episode 179

Patrick and Sarah are joined by guest Bethany Mandel. Bethany is an American columnist and political and cultural commentator who writes for Deseret.

Bethany shares her thoughts on mask restrictions in schools, and in society.

She also discusses the mask mandates in Montgomery County, and are booster shots necessary for most healthy Americans, plus a lot more.

Bethany chats about her Facebook group: Revive MoCo which all are welcome to join.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

