The Paolini Perspective: Episode 176

Patrick and Sarah recap their Thanksgiving breaks. Plus, Omicron variant, are travel bans in Europe the right move?

Dr. Oz is running for Senate.

Plus, Chris Cuomo being put on leave indefinitely, will he return to CNN? Patrick and Sarah theorize.

Tiger Woods never to play golf full-time again, RGIII's new book and more.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

