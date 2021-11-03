The Paolini Perspective: Episode 172

Patrick and Sarah chat election night across America.

Huge night for people of color winning many seats for the very first time.

Plus, Glen Youngkin is the new Governor of Virginia.

Patrick and Sarah make their predictions about what the next four years will look like in VA, and what does the Democratic Party need to do moving forward.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Advertisement

Contact Patrick: Twitter