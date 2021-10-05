The Paolini Perspective: Episode 168

Patrick and Sarah chat the Facebook whistleblower and the Pandora Papers, are these really shocking stories?

Plus, Tom Brady's return to New England, are some major changes coming to the MLB when it comes to the playoffs?

Dr. Fauci is saying it's too early to make holiday plans but is anyone listening, and the debt limit issue.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Advertisement

Contact Patrick: Twitter