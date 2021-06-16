The Paolini Perspective: Episode 153

Patrick and Sarah chat local schools resuming in-person classes in the fall but why do vaccinated students still need to wear a mask?

The latest on the Chrissy Teigen controversy, is her career over?

Plus, after Chrisitan Eriksen collapsed on the field should the UEFA have postponed the game? Thoughts on the NYC Mayor run, and Jeffrey Toobin's return to TV.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

