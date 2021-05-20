The Paolini Perspective: Episode 149

Patrick and Sarah chat the latest in CDC guidelines, plus Chrissy Teigen being canceled and dropped from major retailers.

The latest in the NYC Mayoral race and Governors race. Should airlines start asking passengers their weight, it could be happening.

And, UFO's spotted in US airspace Patrick and Sarah debate if aliens really do exist.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

