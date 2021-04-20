The Paolini Perspective: Episode 145

Patrick and Sarah return and it's an exclusive!

Sarah reveals for the first time the name of her new baby boy.

Plus, Patrick and Sarah discuss the trial of Derek Chauvin, is it a turning point for the thin blue line?

President Biden removing all troops from Afghanistan, is it the right move? Halting the J&J vaccine, and Alex Smith saying goodbye to football.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

Advertisement

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter