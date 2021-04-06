The Paolini Perspective: Episode 144

Patrick and Sarah are back after a week off and coming in hot.

Should the MLB have pulled their All-Star game in Atlanta over Georgia voting laws or would they have had more of an impact if they stayed?

Thoughts on the 60 Minutes interview with Gov. DeSantis and unsubstantiated claims about Publix.

Plus, Godzilla vs. Kong review, and vaccine passports.

