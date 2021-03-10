The Paolini Perspective: Episode 141

Patrick and Sarah talk Governor Larry Hogan announcing yesterday that he's lifting caps on dining, retail and religious establishments.

What does this mean for Montgomery and Prince George's County? Plus, the new stimulus package what are the pros and cons?

Thoughts on the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview, and have we seen the last of Piers Morgan?

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

Advertisement

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter