The Paolini Perspective: Episode 139

FOX 5 Journalist and Podcast Host Lindsay Watt joins Patrick and Sarah today to talk about her new podcast 'Siege on Democracy.'

The podcast recounts the insurrection on the Capitol and the FOX 5 journalists that were reporting that day.

Plus, Lindsay reveals upcoming guests including a grandmother from Pennsylvania who preached the Capitol and the FBI raid of her home that followed, does she regret being there?

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about it.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

Advertisement

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter