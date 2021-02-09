The Paolini Perspective: Episode 137

Patrick and Sarah give a recap of their Super Bowl thoughts including discussing Tom Brady's competitiveness, and a short list of other athletes who are the greatest of all time.

Plus, thoughts on former President Trump's impeachment trial, is the pressing giving Rep.

Marjorie Taylor Greene too much attention? Why is the vaccine roll-out such a mess in Montgomery County?

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

