The Paolini Perspective: Episode 136

Patrick and Sarah cover a lightning round of topics on today's show including the GameStop stock drama, Auburn Football getting a 91 million dollar facility but not paying players, NY Gov.

Cuomo nursing home death reports were misreported, plus Super Bowl predictions.

The latest in the fight to reopen schools nationwide and in Moco county, and why is Moco the only county in MD to not reopen restaurants to indoor dining?

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

