The Paolini Perspective: Episode 134

Patrick and Sarah share all their inauguration thoughts.

From the swearing in, to the performances, to President Trump exiting to Florida.

Plus, Patrick and Sarah talk Presidential pardons were there any surprises? The latest on the vaccine roll outs, why does the DC region keep failing.

Thoughts on sports and NFL replays, and should Patrick Mahomes really be playing in this weekends championship game.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

