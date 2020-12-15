The Paolini Perspective: Episode 130

Patrick and Sarah talk the big name change for The Cleveland Indians, will other teams like the Braves and Chiefs follow suit?

Plus, some good news with front-line health care workers starting to receive the vaccine.

Legendary restaurants closing across the country, Patrick and Sarah debate where is the science to warrant certain state closers of all restaurant dining?

And thoughts on Bill Barr resigning.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

Contact Patrick: Twitter