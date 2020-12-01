The Paolini Perspective: Episode 128

Patrick and Sarah recap their Thanksgiving breaks, plus the latest with the Trump campaign trying to hold onto a failing election recount.

Why is the DC sports media making a big deal about The Washington Football Team being 4-7? Plus, other sports news.

Doctors are debating who should get the Covid-19 vaccine, should obese American's take priority?

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Got a topic you want us to cover? Join our The Paolini Perspective Facebook group and tell us about

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

Advertisement

The Paolini Perspective is available on iTunes and Google Play using the links below:

iTunes

Google Play

Audioboom

JOIN: The Paolini Perspective Facebook Group

Contact Sarah: heyfrase.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | email: sarah@heyfrase.com

Contact Patrick: Twitter