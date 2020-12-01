The Paolini Perspective: Episode 128
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Patrick and Sarah recap their Thanksgiving breaks, plus the latest with the Trump campaign trying to hold onto a failing election recount.
Why is the DC sports media making a big deal about The Washington Football Team being 4-7? Plus, other sports news.
Doctors are debating who should get the Covid-19 vaccine, should obese American's take priority?
'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.
