The Paolini Perspective: Episode 118

RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Patrick and Sarah discuss the life and legacy of the notorious RBG.

Plus, should her seat be filled?

Patrick talks about the Republicans' strategy to fill the seat now and what it means down the road for both parties.

Montgomery County continues delaying moving into phase 3 despite Governor Hogan's latest authorizations, thoughts on the Emmy's and more.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

