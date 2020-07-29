The Paolini Perspective: Episode 110

Patrick and Sarah chat all things pop culture and sports.

How big is the Marlin's COVID-19 outbreak? Patrick and Sarah have thoughts, and what does it mean as the NFL gets ready to launch their season?

Patrick shares his thoughts on the vial comments Rep. Ted Yoho made to AOC, the latest with the riots in Austin, Portland, and beyond.

Plus, Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy's interview with the President. Does it help or hurt their brand?

