The Paolini Perspective: Episode 105

Tamron Hall, Talk Show Host, journalist, and mom joins The Paolini Perspective today to talk Black Lives Matter, defunding police and staying optimistic.

Patrick and Sarah ask Tamron about how she's handling BLM on her own show, and specific police reform she believes needs to happen.

Tamron also talks about her long career on TV and what has changed and stayed the same when it comes to systemic racism in our country.

