The Good Word: Vincent Bohanan

Vincent Bohanan joins us on The Good Word podcast!

Bohanan is a gospel music artist. He’s teamed up with THE Official Hezekiah Walker for his new single ANY DAY NOW & upcoming album LIVE IN CHICAGO!

Plus, he shares advice on how to stay motivated and pursue your dreams during uncertainty.

