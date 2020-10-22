The Good Word: Vincent Bohanan
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Vincent Bohanan joins us on The Good Word podcast!
Bohanan is a gospel music artist. He’s teamed up with THE Official Hezekiah Walker for his new single ANY DAY NOW & upcoming album LIVE IN CHICAGO!
Plus, he shares advice on how to stay motivated and pursue your dreams during uncertainty.
