The Good Word: Pastor Will Grandberry

Youth and young adult pastor Will Grandberry joins The Good Word podcast.

Pastor Will was born and raised in Chicago but has called the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area home since graduating from Howard University.

Pastor Will shares how America can heal and leads us in prayer as we navigate these historic times. He also shares the power of prayer, hope and optimism.

